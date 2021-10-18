J&K Police DGP Dilbag Singh Holds Meeting With Top Officials On Targeted Civilian Killings

Amid the recent surge in the terror killings in Jammu and Kashmir, J&K Police DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday, October 18, chaired a high-level security meeting with the top security officials to overlook the security situation in the valley. In the meeting, the Senior Superintendents of Police of all the 20 districts were present, along with one Additional Director General (ADG) and six Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs).

The meeting was held to plan a robust security scenario across the valley to protect the lives of innocent civilians, who have been recently targeted by the terrorists. Emerging security scenarios, as well as rising threats, were discussed in the meeting. Top police officials also discussed counter-measures to thwart any new nefarious design of terror outfits. Strategies to hatch the conspiracy against targeted killings of civilians and plans to catch the perpetrators behind the killings was also a major point of discussion at the meeting.

Security forces blew up a suspected terrorist hideout in J&K’s Poonch

In another key update, security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir blew up a suspected terrorist hideaway in Poonch district on Monday as part of a sweeping crackdown on terror operations. After continuous inspections by the J&K police and the Indian Army, a terror bunker located on the slopes of the Bhata Dhurian area was blown up as part of the continuing anti-terrorist operation in the Valley. On October 18, the anti-terror operation in Kashmir entered its eighth day.

#EXCLUSIVE | In one of the longest-running counter-terror operations in Kashmir, Forces bombed terror hideout in Poonch on day 8 of the counter-terror operations; Tune in to watch #LIVE here https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/WUlFbLv9O7 — Republic (@republic) October 18, 2021

Terrorists from Pakistan were said to be hiding in natural caves to evade suspicion by security officials, intending to carry out targeted assaults on the Army. Nine soldiers have been slain in two separate gunfights with militants in the Poonch forest in the previous two weeks. In the last 2-3 months, several terrorists have used such hideouts to assault armed troops.

Following an increase in infiltration attempts and targeted killings in J&K, Jammu ADG Mukesh Singh visited the Poonch encounter site to monitor the forces' security operations. Vivek Gupta, the Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Rajouri-Poonch region, has previously stated that a combined security grid was tracing various groups of terrorists in the area based on intelligence inputs.

