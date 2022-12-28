J&K Police Eliminate Four Terrorists In Sidhra Encounter; Huge Cache Of Arms Recovered

On December 28, security forces eliminated four terrorists in an encounter which broke out in the Sidhra bypass area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

According to the forces, they recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition which include 13 Grenades, seven AK47 rifles, three pistols, one M4 Rifle, 11 magazines of AK47 rifles, Rs 50 thousand in cash along with some medicines and eatables. In an official statement, it was revealed that the encounter took place when the terrorists, who were hiding in a truck being scrutinised at the Sidhra Naka, fired upon a joint team of police and the Army.

In an official statement, the J&K police revealed that they noticed a suspicious movement of a truck at 7:25 am on the national highway in the Sidhra area following which it was intercepted by the security forces. "During checking of the vehicle, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces and an encounter started. Taking advantage, the driver of the truck fled away from the spot," the statement read.

"The Truck owner is yet to be identified. The number plate of the truck has been found to be fake. The engine and chassis number have also been tampered and the help of forensic teams will be sought in this regard," per the statement. Police further revealed that they have launched a manhunt to apprehend the driver and search operations are being carried out at bus stands, railway stations and markets. Meanwhile, all Nakas have been put on high alert as the driver is on the run. An FIR has also been filed in the matter.

"The scrutiny of seized items is being done to obtain clues about the identity of killed terrorists and the driver," the police statement read. "Other scientific and electronic evidence is being collected to identify the terror group to which the terrorists belonged and to identify the OGW support structure of these terrorists."

According to the police, they were able to intercept the truck owing to the strengthened Border Security Grid in the Jammu Province after previous instances of interception. Just two weeks ago, a huge consignment of arms and ammunition was recovered from a truck in the Narwal area of Jammu.