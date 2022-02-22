J&K Police Files 2 Charge Sheets Over Acid Attack On 24-yr-old, IGP Kashmir Informs

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday, February 22, filed two separate charge sheets against three accused, including a juvenile, in the recent acid attack on a 24-year-old woman in the downtown area of Srinagar, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said.

"A 1000-page charge sheet against three accused - two adults and one juvenile - in Hon’ble Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court and Juvenile Justice Board (was submitted), with the police making a plea for treating the juvenile as an adult to ensure exemplary punishment for them and to create deterrence among those having such "barbaric" tendencies,” IGP Kumar said on Tuesday.

'Investigation conducted professionally & scientifically': IGP Kashmir

“It (case)was a challenge to our moral consciousness to eradicate this menace from our society. The investigation was conducted professionally and scientifically to make it a full-proof case so that the culprits are punished by setting an example and deterrence is created to those having such elements of “barbaric” tendencies,” said IGP Kashmir.

“I (IGP) sought a daily briefing from the investigators regarding the progress and developments of the case. My team (SIT) worked so hard to crack the case and finally charge sheets were filed within three weeks of the incident,” he added.

On February 1, a man accompanied by a juvenile allegedly threw acid on a 24-year-old woman after she rejected his marriage proposal.

The main accused, Sajid Altaf Rather of Buchwara Dalgate of Srinagar had been stalking the victim as she had rejected his proposal. On February 1st evening, Rather, who works at a medical shop, and his colleague, Momin Nazir Sheikh of Mehjoor Nagar, excused themselves from work and went to the victim’s workplace on a Scooty (two-wheeler). When the victim started for home, they followed and threw the acid on her in the Hawal area of Srinagar.

Pertinently, on February 21, Jammu and Kashmir Police launched two women’s squads for ensuring the safety and security of women in the city. Each squad contains five women police officers or officials. These squads at present are working in close coordination with PCR vans, jurisdictional police stations and women’s police station, Rambagh.