J&K Police Finalise Actions For 2022; Completion Of Pending UAPA Cases To Get Priority

The Jammu and Kashmir police officials held a high-level meeting to finalise plans for 2022. As per the official statement, the following significant subjects were taken into account in the session.

More public support should be gained for the prevention of crimes

Setting the targets for immediate disposal of pending UAPA and NDPS cases

Special teams under the direct supervision of district SSP should be constituted for investigation of the NDPS, UAPA and cases of special nature

Maintain close surveillance on anti-social and anti-national elements

Opening up of special women help desks in every district

Every possible help and assistance should be provided to the families of martyrs

Major boost to J&K police for anti-terror operations

On January 4, it was reported that the J&K Police personnel will soon get American Sig Sauer assault rifles and pistols to carry out anti-terror operations in the valley region. The security officials had confirmed that the J&K Police will receive the improved arms soon. With this, the J&K Police will become the first in the country to get modern weapons into their arsenal.

Additionally, it was also announced that the police forces will now join the Army, which has already equipped its personnel guarding international borders with state-of-the-art rifles. The Army has been stocking up on imported machinery along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The J&K Police will now be able to assist the Army in such attacks with improved machinery. According to officials, the force will be procuring 500 Sig Sauer-716 rifles and 100 Sig Sauer MPX 9mm pistols soon.

The weapons will be equipped by the special operation group (SoG) and personnel deployed for the security of protected people. The Sig Sauer-716 assault rifle is one of the more powerful modern-day weapons with a 7.62x51mm cartridge as compared to the 5.56x45mm intermediate cartridge of the INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifles used by police.

Image: PTI