J&K Police Finds Another Airplane Shaped Balloon With BHN, Emirates Written On It

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday found an aircraft-shaped balloon with the letters BHN and Emirates written on it, on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway. The incident was reported on Sunday morning in the vicinity of Indo Pakistan Border. Similar airplane-shaped ballons were retrieved at different locations earlier along the International Border in the Nadd area of Jammu's Samba district. Meanwhile, some other balloons found in the past had 'PIA' written on them which stands for Pakistan International Airlines along the Line of Control (LoC) as well as along the International Border.

Credit: Republic World

The balloon recovered by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Nov 13 was of green and white colour. It depicted the crescent moon and star that symbolises the Pakistani flag printed on it. BHN and emirates were written on the balloon with text in the Urdu language that translates to "Emirates." The police received the information about the suspicious balloon hovering in the area and responded to the scene immediately. A probe was launched into the matter to ascertain more details. The balloon apparently landed close to the Indo-Pak border. But such incidents have been significantly recurring on the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) over the past several months.

A balloon in the shape of an aeroplane in green and white colour with BHN and emirates written on it has been recovered in the Nadd area of Samba. Further investigations underway: Jammu and Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/tl3B8QCY3V — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

Speculations that balloons infiltrated from the Pakistani side

In 2021, the similar-looking green-coloured balloon landed in the Sotra Chak village of the Hiranagar sector. It was also found in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, Sarna village, and the Dantaur police station area. A PIA-shaped balloon was found in the Hiranagar area of Kathua district in J&K on March 9, 2021. Another was found in Ghadsana, Rajasthan on March 11, 2021. On March 16, another was recovered in the Balwal district of Jammu and Kashmir. On March 26, the aircraft-shaped balloon was spotted at Dera Baba Nanak, Batala Punjab. On social media, Indians have often mocked the balloons that many claimed may have infiltrated from the Pakistani side of the border. "They don't have funds to buy a real one, so they are flying balloons," one user said. "6th generation aircraft by Pak", another quipped. "When you can’t afford to fly an airbus, you fly balloons," one other tweet said.