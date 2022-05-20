J&K: Police Foil Infiltration Bid In Kupwara; One Terrorist Eliminated

The Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled yet another infiltration bid on Friday, shooting down one terrorist in the Tangdar area of Kupwara district. A top army official had on Tuesday said that Indian troops are fully alert along the Line of Control (LoC) to foil any infiltration bid, asserting that terror camps are still operational across the border.

"Our troops deployed on the LoC are fully alert. If any infiltration bid is made by the enemy, we will foil them 100 percent," the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16 Corps, Lt General Manjinder Singh said.

Also, the J&K Police along with security forces on May 17 arrested two terrorist associates of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in central Kashmir's Budgam. The police also recovered explosive material and ammunition that includes a hand grenade, two pistol magazines, and 15 AK-47s.

As per sources, the terrorists were identified as Zahid Ahmad Sheikh and Sahil Bashir Dar. The J&K police have registered an FIR at Budgam Police Station and have initiated an investigation whereas Security forces launched a search operation across the area.

LeT terrorist apprehended in J&K's Rafiabad

Last week, the J&K Police apprehended an LeT terrorist in the Rohama area of Rafiabad on the intervening night of May 13. The police recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorist identified as Rizwan Shafi Lone.

The police averted a major incident in North Kashmir with the arrest of the LeT terrorists, as Rizwan was assigned to plan an attack on security forces personnel and VIPs by his handlers sitting across the border. Earlier in the years 2017 and 2018, this individual was apprehended for stone-pelting and terrorism-related charges. He is learned to be one of the most highly radicalised youth in the Valley.