J&K Police Foils Infiltration Bid; 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Eliminated In Kupwara

The Jammu & Kashmir Police thwarted yet another infiltration attempt by neutralising three terrorists in the Jumagund village of Kupwara on Thursday. The terrorists, belonging to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the region.

"Based on a specific input developed by Kupwara Police regarding infiltration attempt of terrorists, an encounter was launched when the terrorists were intercepted by Army and Police at around 6 AM," an official statement read. One of the terrorists was shot dead about an hour later, while two others were trapped by the security forces.

Shortly after, IGP Kashmir informed that all three terrorists, affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT were neutralised. Their identification is ascertained and several incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered..

The encounter comes less than 24 hours after famous Kashmiri TV artist Amreen Bhat and her nephew were shot at their residence in the village of Hishroo Chadoora on Wednesday.

TV artist Amreen Bhat shot dead in Kashmir

According to the J&K police, terrorists arrived at Amreen's residence at around 7:55 PM, when her 10-year-old nephew answered the door. Soon after the boy called his aunty, the terrorists fired multiple bullets at her. The nephew was also injured in the incident. They were soon rushed to the hospital, where Amreen succumbed to her injuries, while her nephew is still battling for his life.

The news was shared by the Kashmir Zone Police on their official Twitter handle. They revealed that three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were behind the attack. The Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search for the culprits. This comes a day after an off-duty police constable was killed and his daughter was injured after terrorists fired at them in Srinagar.

Police said constable Saifullah Qadri and his daughter were walking outside their house at Anchar Soura at around 5 pm when terrorists fired indiscriminately at them. While Qadri died on spot, the girl sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to a hospital. Hours after the incident, The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit affiliated with LeT, in a statement on social media claimed responsibility for the attack.