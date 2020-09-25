J&K Police Forms SIT To Expedite Probe Into The Killing Of Advocate Babar Qadri

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to expedite the probe into the killing of Advocate Babar Qadri.

"An SIT headed by an officer of the rank of superintendent of police has been formed for speedy investigation of the killing of advocate Babar Qadri who was killed on September 24," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar said.

While revealing details about the incident, IGP Kumar said that “the gunmen fired upon Qadri around 6:25 pm, (at his Hawal residence) from a point-blank range."

As per Kumar, the two masked men pretending to be clients entered into Qadri’s residence with files in their hands. They told Qadri that they had to discuss some case with him, however, fired four bullet shots with a pistol. The advocate got critically injured and died on the way to SKIMS Soura hospital.

Soon after the incident, the attackers fired a few bullets in the air and also managed to escape, said Kumar. The cop asserted that the perpetrators of the attack will be either apprehended or neutralized soon.

Advocate Qadri became the second political and social activist to be shot dead in a few days.

Bhupinder Singh, a member of the block development council in Khag area of Budgam district of central Kashmir, was shot dead by terrorists at his ancestral village Dalwash on September 23.

Pertinently, Babar uploaded a video message on Facebook a few hours before his assassination questioning former President of Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Mian Qayoom. The elections for the Bar Association are going to be held on September 28 and Babar was seen as an ardent opponent of Mian Qayoom’s nominee.

In his video message, he had accused Mian Qayoom of intimidation to make fellow lawyers to fall in line. “Why should we hire 'terrorists' and 'gunda elements' to enforce our narrative in Bar Association,” Babar questioned in his Facebook video message.

In the message, he had further accused Qayoom of threatening other lawyers from contesting for president’s position. He had also accused Mian Qayoom of making Bar Association a tool for the propagation of Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s politics.

