J&K Police Gets 10 Days Remand Of Arrested LeT Terrorist Responsible For Several IED Blast

In a massive development, Jammu police got the 10 days remand of government school teacher-turned Lashkar-e-Taiba-terrorist Aurif Ahmed Sheikh who was arrested on Friday (February 3). Aurif, a resident of Reasi district was working on the directions of Lashkar-e-Taiba handler Qasim from POJK (Purposely Obliterated Jammu Kashmir)and Qamar Din from Karachi.

J&K police gets 10 days remand of arrested LeT Terrorist

The arrest of Aurif was made in reference to the ongoing investigations in the recent twin blast case at Narwal in Jammu. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted inside a perfume bottle was recovered from his possession, Singh told reporters here.

He was plotting to carry out multiple IED strikes across the valley. The J&K police arrested him, after recovering perfume IED from his possession. As per the police, this is the first time that such type of a bomb was recovered in the Union Territory. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams will also interrogate the arrested terrorist.

Aurif was allegedly working at the behest of his Pakistani handlers and admitted to his involvement in bombing the bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims that killed four people and injured 24 last May, Singh said. He also accepted his role in an IED explosion in Jammu's Shastri Nagar area in February 2022 besides the twin explosions at Narwal on January 21 that left nine people injured.

"All the (ready-to-use) IEDs have come from across the border," said Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh, adding further investigation is underway.

(IED planted inside a perfume bottle)

Taking a jibe at Pakistan for its recent attacks in the region of dispute, DGP Singh said “Pakistan is infamous for propagating terrorism from its land and for killing hundreds of innocent people.”

