J&K Police Guns Down 2 Terrorists Involved In Attacks On Migrants In Pulwama

Another terrorist targeting migrant labourers was killed in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Thursday. The terrorist was gunned down during an encounter with security forces on Wednesday. In the previous encounter, the J&K police neutraliesd another local terrorist.

Both were reportedly involved in a series of attacks on migrant labourers in the Pulwama district in the month of March-April 2022, said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The neutralized terrorists have been identified as Aijaz Hafiz and Shahid Ayub and belong to the 'Al Badr' terror outfit. Both of them are local terrorists, said the official, adding that two AK 47 rifles were recovered from them.

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, 2-3 terrorists, including a Pakistani terrorist of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, were trapped inside the cordon. The operation was halted in between due to the evacuation of civilians.

Hybrid LeT terrorist targeting migrants arrested

Just days ago, the J&K Police in Awantipora along with security forces arrested a Hybrid terrorist and his accomplice who were planning to target migrant labourers.

The term hybrid terrorist was coined by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for those who, after carrying out a particular anti-national task given by their handlers, slipped back into normal life. "Police and security forces arrested one Hybrid Terrorist of LeT, his accomplice arrested in Awantipora. They were planning to target outside labourers," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, told Republic TV.

One pistol was recovered and was seized from Hybrid terrorist Rayees Ahmad Mir of Chandhara's possession, he said. "During preliminary interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he received a Pistol with ammunition and instructions from a LeT terrorist code name Haji to attack and kill at least two outside labourers in Pampore town," IGP Kumar disclosed further.

(With inputs from agency)