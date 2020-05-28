J&K Police Identify Terrorist Behind Pulwama IED Attempt; Attack Planned On May 11 Earlier

A major tragedy was averted after security forces recovered and defused a 45-kg improvised explosive device (IED) from a Santro car in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday early morning.

Police said the IED was recovered by a joint team of security forces, including J&K police, 44-Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF after the vehicle, a white Santro car, with a fake registration number, was signalled to stop at a checkpoint(yesterday late evening at Rajpora Pulwama), but it tried to accelerate and go through the barricade.

“At least 45 kgs of explosive material was fitted in private vehicle jointly by Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists in a bid to target security forces. Timely action of security forces averted major tragedy,” Inspector General Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told Republic TV.

“Our men stopped the suicide attacker at two checkpoints and fired warning shots at both sites. The attacker jumped both few checkpoints and left behind the vehicle late night yesterday,” the IGP said.

“This car was kept under watch for the night. People in nearby houses were evacuated and the vehicle was destroyed on site by the bomb disposal squad. The vehicle was using a number plate of a scooter registered somewhere in Kathua district,” he added.

IGP said a terrorist identified as Adil Ahmed who works for the Hizbul and nowadays also is seen with Jaish and two other terrorists of these outfits are behind the act.

“They were planning the suicide attack on 17th day of Ramazan (Jang e Badr- May 11), but couldn’t do it due to our intensified operations against militants,” Kumar further said.

Last year on 14th Feb, some 40 soldiers lost their lives after a suicide bomber drove a car full of explosives into a CRPF convoy at Lethpora, National Highway.

After the terror attack in Lethpora, for which JeM claimed responsibility, India retaliated by dropping bombs on a terror camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and engaged the Pakistan Air Force in aerial combat.

The confrontation escalated after Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan after downing his MiG-21 fighter jet. However, diplomatic outreach by India and global powers led to Islamabad releasing him after two days.

