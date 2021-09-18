J&K police In Touch With Delhi Police Special Cell Over Terror Plot: ADG Mukesh Singh

As India witnesses, a rise in terror activities, Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director (ADG) Mukesh Singh has confirmed to Republic TV on Saturday, September 18, that the police is in touch with the Delhi police special cell in relation to the multi-state anti-terror operation that is underway. He further highlighted the evolution of weapons and techniques used for terror attacks.

Clarifying on terror activities observed in the country from the past months, Mukesh Singh stated, "The activities of the terrorists were always there in some form or the other in the Jammu provision. Earlier it was infiltration through tunnels and movements towards Kashmir valley then came to the phenomena of drones and weapons being dropped by drones".

J&K terror encounters

The ADG said, "Subsequently, there was one attempt last year of infiltration in which the terrorist was neutralized in Balakot. So these activities were on yet it is the fact that in the past 2-3 months we have seen some increase in activities but the good thing is that our intelligence network is strong and we can intercept or neutralize the groups which are coming".

He further informed, "In the past 2-3 months there have been three encounters at the line of control where the army neutralized 6 terrorists. Besides that one or two groups that managed to come in, were neutralized in Thanamandi and Ghambir Muglan. One operation is still underway in these areas".

Mukesh Singh appreciated the cooperation of the Jammu and Kashmir people in terms of information flow from areas where terrorists are often found moving around.

Pakistan terror plot

In a recent development to the Pakistan-Dawood terror plot, one more terror suspect has been arrested by the Delhi Police. A joint team of the Anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and the Crime Branch has detained Zakir from Mumbai's Jogeshwari. According to sources, Zakir was aiding the arrested terrorist Jaan Mohammed Shaikh who was earlier arrested with other terrorists.

Sources informed that Zakir used to instruct Jaan Mohammed Shaikh to take delivery of weapons and explosives. Jaan Mohammed Shaikh was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi and was tasked with procuring explosives from Uttar Pradesh. The investigation so far has revealed that the terrorists had planned to strike during the festive season.

