J&K Police Informs Anti-Terror Operation Over Now; 3 LeT Terrorists' Dead Bodies Retrieved

Just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, three dead bodies of terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were retrieved along with arms and ammunition on Friday. This comes at a time when Indian Armed forces continue with their crackdown to end terror in the Union Territory. The forces are conducting continuous anti-terror operations in various parts of J&K.

The news agency, ANI quoted J&K police saying that the anti-terror operation is over now. The three terrorists are identified as Yusuf Dar alias Kantru, Hilal Sheikh alias Hanzalla and Faisal Dar.

In another update, earlier in the day, four terrorists were killed in the encounter between terrorists and security forces in Malwah area in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. The encounter, which started on Thursday, claimed to have got a major success of the year. According to the reports, the most wanted top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba was among the four terrorists killed. During a gunfight, four soldiers, including an officer and a policeman, were injured.

Additionally, in an encounter in the Sunjwan area today, one CISF soldier was martyred, while four more sustained injuries in a gunfight near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu. Reportedly, one terrorist was eliminated during the fight. Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu Zone had told ANI, "1 security force jawan martyred and 4 jawans injured in the encounter. We had cordoned off the area in the night. Encounter still underway (in Sunjwan area of Jammu). Terrorists seem to have hidden in a house."

Based on a piece of specific information received, a search operation was launched about the presence of at least two terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit. Now, special forces of Indian Army have been deployed at Sunjwan encounter site.

Terrorists attack RPF in Pulwama

On April 18, Kashmir Zone Police informed on Twitter that terrorists opened fire upon RPF personnel at Kakapora Railway Station. Two RPF personnel, namely SI Dev Raj and HC Surinder Singh sustained bullet injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, one of the RPF personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. The whole area has been cordoned off to nab the terrorists.