J&K Police Launches Toll-free Helpline Numbers In Bid To Tackle 'anti-national Activities'

In a bid to provide security and tackle anti-national activities, the Jammu and Kashmir police as a part of its public outreach program has launched toll-free numbers and a helpline system for the people. As per that, Jammu PCR and Kashmir-Srinagar PCR helpline numbers will be available 24×7 and will share timely information regarding ongoing 'anti-national activities' such as terrorism, narcotics, drug peddling, or any other social activities.

The step has been taken after the recent targeted killings in the Union Territory over the past few days. This will now help the Jammu and Kashmir Police to fight strongly and further increase the sense of security among the businessmen, tourists, transporters, students, and other sections of society.

J&K Police in its public outreach program has launched dedicated 24x7 Public Toll Free nos/Helplinesat PCR Jammu and PCR Kashmir-Srinagar for the public to share timely information regarding Terrorism, Narcotic-drug peddling, or any other anti-National/social activity.(1/4) — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) October 22, 2021

Informing about the same, the J&K Police also provided the toll-free numbers in addition to the existing helpline system. As per that, in case of any emergency or a need of assistance, people can reach out to PCR Kashmir through the toll-free number 18001807193. They can also contact the landline numbers of Kashmir PCR which is 01942455798.

Furthermore, the toll-free number for PCR Jammu is 18001807192 followed by the landline number which is 01912520309.

Speaking about the same, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday also informed about establishing a toll-free helpline number at PCR Kashmir in case of any exigency or assistance.

Kashmir Police established a toll-free #helpline at PCR Kashmir. Please feel free to call on 1800-180-7193 (24x7) in case of any #exigency or #assistance: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 21, 2021

Killings in Jammu and Kashmir

Over the past few days, several incidents of civilian killings and targeted killings have surfaced in Jammu and Kashmir creating a situation of terror in the valley. Furthermore, encounters are also being carried out to neutralise the terrorists.

Out of that, one terrorist was recently neutralised at the Shopian district on Wednesday. He was the District Commander of the terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba's The Resistance Front.

Apart from that, 15 more terrorists were also killed in the last two weeks as a part of the encounters.

