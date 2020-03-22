J&K Police Makes Another Big Arrest; Rashtriya Rifles Recovers Huge Ammunition

In two consecutive days, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir had a big win in cracking down against terror in the valley. On Sunday, around 11:30 am, Special Operations Group (SOG) Sopore and Kupwara, of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), arrested one Nissar Ahmed from Awrhkol Meeyal in Kralpora area. Based on the information divulged during the interrogation, a joint search operation was carried out by 6 Rashtriya Rifles and JKP in Kupwara area.

The joint search operation was carried out at the house of Kabir Lone who was arrested earlier on January 17. The police had then recovered around Rs 8 lakhs cash from his possession. This time security forces recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition. Republic TV has learnt that in the joint operation, security forces have recovered eight AK-47, nine pistols, 16 9mm magazines, 25 magazines of AK-47 and grenades.

While at this stage, what is not known is whether Nissar Ahmed was planning to carry out any attack in the near future. More clarity would emerge after the security forces complete their interrogation. But this comes a day after, JKP made another arrest in Shopian area. Shopian Police on Saturday had arrested one Irfan Ahmed Kuttey and Aadil Bashir Lone. According to the police, Irfan, a resident of Chotipora Sedow, was radicalising youth in the nearby areas to join banned terrorist outfit LeT. Irfan Kuttey had motivated Adil Bashir Lone to join LeT and further the activities of this banned terror outfit.

Sources within multiple security agencies say that an increasing attempt is being made by Pakistan to disrupt the law and order situation in the valley. “The number of terrorists in the valley — foreign or local — isn’t worrisome. It is something that security forces can easily handle. But what is clear is that there is a constant endeavour on Pakistan’s side to spoil the law and order situation. And this is happening since the government took the decision to abrogate Article 370,” said a source within the security apparatus.

