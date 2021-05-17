J&K Police Monitoring Elements Trying To Disrupt Peace By Leveraging Israel-Hamas Clash

As the violent clashes between Israel and Hamas continue, the Jammu & Kashmir police on Monday said that it is keeping a 'close watch' on elements attempting to disturb public peace and order in the Valley by trying to leverage the situation in the Middle East. Maintaining that the force is 'sensitive' to public anguish, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the J&K Police has a legal responsibility to ensure law and order in the valley. He asserted that the J&K Police won't allow 'cynical encashment' of public anger to trigger violence, lawlessness and disorder on the streets of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Expressing an opinion is freedom but engineering and inciting violence on the streets is unlawful. All irresponsible social media comments that results in actual violence and breaking of law including COVID protocol will attract legal action. J&K police urge the cooperation of all citizens," the Kashmir IGP said in a statement on Monday.

India calls for de-escalation at UNSC

Condemning the violence which has gripped the Middle East in the last fortnight, India at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Sunday called for de-escalation and resumption of talks between Israel and Palestine. Condemning the firing of rockets at Israel, Ambassador to the UN, T S Tirumurti expressed India's 'deep concern' over the violence in Jerusalem, especially during the holy month of Ramzan, and reiterated India's strong condemnation of all acts of violence, provocation, incitement and destruction. After a delay caused by the United States, UNSC convened in New York on Sunday under the chairmanship of China to deliberate upon the violent airstrikes that have so far claimed around 200 lives. The US has backed Israel's right to defend itself against the indiscriminate firing of rockets towards its civilian populations.

Israel-Hamas conflict

The tensions began in east Jerusalem earlier this month when Palestinians protested attempts by settlers to forcibly evict a number of Palestinian families from their homes and Israeli police's measures at Al-Aqsa Mosque, a frequent flashpoint located on a mount in the Old City revered by Muslims and Jews. Hamas fired rockets toward Jerusalem late Monday, triggering the Israeli assault on Gaza. Since then, Hamas has fired more than 3,000 rockets, though most have either fallen short or been intercepted by anti-missile defenses i.e. the Iron Dome.

Israel's warplanes and artillery have struck hundreds of targets around blockaded Gaza, where some 2 million Palestinians live. On Saturday, the 12-story al-Jalaa Building, where the offices of the AP, the TV network Al-Jazeera and other media outlets are located was razed to the ground by an Israeli rocket strike citing 'Hamas operation inside the building'.