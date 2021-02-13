J&K Police Nab Wanted Terrorist Zahoor Ahmad In Samba; DGP Calls Op 'Big Success'

In a major success, J&K police arrested Zahoor Ahmad Rather a terrorist affiliated with TRF (The Resistance Force) from Samba last night. As per sources, top Intelligence officials were on his target. He is accused of killing one Police personnel in Furrah, Kulgam and three BJP workers Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam, at YK Pora in Kulgam last year.

Zahoor Ahmad Rather, a terrorist affiliated with TRF (The Resistance Force) arrested from Samba last night. He had killed one Police personnel in Furrah, Kulgam and three BJP workers in Vessu, Kulgam last year: Jammu and Kashmir Police — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

While speaking to Republic, J&K BJP leader Ravinder Raina congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir Police for the success in arresting Zahoor Ahmed, a dreaded Pakistani terrorist who managed to carry out many terrorist incidents inside the Kashmir Valley. He also referred to Ahmed as one mastermind terrorist who killed young BJP workers in Kulgam in Kashmir Valley.

"There has been a continuous effort by Pakistan to destabilize Kashmir. But every time the soldiers of the Indian Army, J&K Police Force or the brave jawans of CRPF or BSF have all thwarted Pakistan's conspiracy and this time too, the police force of the state succeeded. There will be many big revelations after the investigations as Ahmed carried out terrorist incidents in the valley on the orders of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and Pakistani Army. I salute the brave soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir and the Police Force", he added.

Major Terror Conspiracy foiled by Anantnag Police

Zahoor was in Samba to collect weapons consignment which was to be dropped via Pakistan through a drone. Samba International Border has been a major route for weapon dropping. Major terror conspiracy foiled by J&K Police Anantnag team. The joint interrogation is underway.

J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said it is a major victory for forces. Not only forces were able to solve cases from the past but saved future terrorist happenings.

"It was our big catch. Zahoor was very hardcore terrorist earlier but he surrendered sometime back and for being silent for a couple of years, he got recycled and again started working for Jaishe-mohammad. He was also involved in Pulwama like an attack in 2019 by providing his own vehicle for converting it into IED. Police detected the vehicle timely and they were not able to use it. After that, he actively became part of terrorist activities and started targeting political people along with policemen. It is a major victory for forces as not only we were able to solve cases from the past but saved future terrorist happenings", he added

