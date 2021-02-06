J&K Police Nabs JeM Terrorist Hidayatullah Malik, Multiple Raids To Follow After Probe

In a massive victory for the forces, the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) has arrested the chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa which is a front organisation of Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Kashmir valley. Hidayatullah Malik, the terrorist was arrested from Kunjwani area in Jammu as the forces traced the car he was travelling in. The Kunjwani area is said to be a busy area. The terrorist was nabbed by forces after he tried to attack the Jammu and Kashmir SHO. Sources close to the situation have stated that Malik will be taken to Joint Interrogation centre. The action was taken on the intelligence inputs from Anantnag Police.

Speaking on the development, Special Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Sridhar Patil said, "We have arrested a terrorist whose name is Hidayatullah Malik. Arms and ammunition including a pistol and grenade have also been recovered from him. We have to conduct searches based on his arrest and there are chances of further recoveries as well."

Sources have stated that Police is carrying out multiple raids in Jammu based on interrogation of the arrested Lashkar-e-Mustafa Chief.

Forces foiled Nagrota attack

Earlier in November, the security forces had neutralised four JeM terrorists in Nagrota who had infiltrated the LoC. The terrorists who were hiding in the Jammu bound lorry were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter that lasted for over three hours. Details accessed by Republic TV after the encounter stated that a massive amount of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the terrorists. 7.5 KG explosives (RDX), over Rs 1 lakh in cash have been recovered after the encounter apart from 29 grenades, 11 AK series rifles, mobile phones, six under-barrel grenade launchers were found after the terrorists were gunned down.

Investigation revealed that the terrorists were planning to carry out a massive attack on the anniversary of the Mumbai Terror Attack which also was just two days ahead of the District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which was the first democratic exercise in the union territory after the abrogation of article 370 on August 5 2019.

