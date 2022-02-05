J&K Police Neutralise 2 LeT/TRF Terrorists In Srinagar Encounter, Arms Recovered

In yet another anti-terrorist encounter, two members belonging to terror outfit LeT/TRF were neutralised by Srinagar Police on Saturday morning. The encounter broke out in the Zakura area of Srinagar City, informed IGP Kashmir. The terrorists have been identified and the forces have recovered incriminating materials and guns from the neutralised militants.

Following the encounter, Kashmir Police took to their official Twitter handle to confirm the killing of the two terrorists. The police forces further disclosed the identity of the terrorists and confirmed the recovery of pistols from them. “Two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists, Ikhlaq Hajam, was involved in the recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag. Incriminating materials including 2 pistols recovered: IGP Kashmir,” tweeted Kashmir Police.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh spoke to Republic about the encounter and reaffirmed the same. “An operation conducted on a specific input of Srinagar SOG at Zakura Srinagar where two local terrorists belonging to South Kashmir were killed,” he said. The DGP further added that the neutralised militants were involved in the killing of a Police Head Constable at Anantnag a few days back. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar also spoke about the incident and confirmed the seizing of incriminating materials from the downed terrorists.

5 terrorists eliminated in two separate encounters in J&K

The latest encounter comes only days after the security forces eliminated five terrorists including a JeM commander in an encounter. The forces neutralised a Pakistani terrorist among five terrorists associated with terror outfits LeT and JeM in two separate encounters that took place in Pulwama and Budgam districts.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on January 30 confirmed that the security forces eliminated five terrorists in two encounters in a time span of 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani and a Pakistani JeM terrorist identified as Kafeel/Chotu, who has been active since 2020 in the Pulwama-Shopian area were killed in the encounters. The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the encounter and called it a ‘success’ for the force. Following the encounter, the police force also informed that they seized weapons and ammunition from the terrorists. Meanwhile, two Army jawans also were injured in the encounter.

