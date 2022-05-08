J&K Police Neutralise 2 Pakistani LeT Terrorists In Kulgam Encounter

In a major development, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police have informed that they have successfully killed two terrorists in the Kulgam area. According to the information provided by the J&K Police, the encounter started on Sunday morning around 3 AM in the Cheyan area along with the Indian army. One of the terrorists who has been killed has been identified as Haider. Pakistani Haider was the part of terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was predominately active in the northern region of Kashmir. The state authorities were in search of this terrorist for over two because of his involvement in multiple terror crimes.

The other terrorist who was killed in the Kulgam encounter on Sunday morning is a local. The IGP of Kashmir informed that both the terrorist were first trapped through a special operation and then killed. The police and army are currently conducting a search operation in the region. Up till now, incriminating materials like arms and ammunition have been found in possession of both the neutralised terrorist. IGP also informed that further information pertaining to the case will be passed on after the investigation is completed. Earlier today, Republic, accessed some visuals of this encounter where gunshots could be clearly heard indicating a severe clash between the police and the trapped terrorist.

LeT terrorist arrested from Baramulla region

Security forces arrested an active Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and his comrade in north Kashmir's Baramulla area on Friday, breaking up another terror network. According to a police officer, a regular Mobile Vehicle Check Post was created near Hilltop of Cheradari Baramulla by combined teams of the Indian Army's 46 RR, 53 BN (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The suspicious movement was observed throughout the operation, according to the officer, which notified the combined searching teams. The terrorist and his buddy were arrested by alert squads in the course of the operation.

Ashiq Hossain Lone, son of Gh Nabi Lone of Hyder Mohalla, and Uzair Amin Ganie, son of Mohammad Amin Ganie of Kanthbagh, Baramulla, were identified as the suspects. During the search, Ashiq Hussain Lone's possessions included a pistol, a pistol magazine, eight live 9 mm pistol rounds, and two HE 36 grenades, while Uzair Amin Ganie's possessions included two UBGL grenades.