J&K: Police Official Martyred In Terror Attack In Srinagar; Two Others Severely Injured

In a tragic development on the third day of Eid al-Adha, on Tuesday, terrorists opened fire at a police naka party at the Lal Bazar area in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar.Three police personnel were severely injured in the attack, following which, ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries. Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar has currently rushed to the spot. The two other injured officials are currently being treated in a hospital. One civilian vehicle was partially damaged in the attack.

Following the terror attack, the Kashmir police informed:

#SrinagarTerrorIncidentUpdate: ASI Mushtaq Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tribute to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow. https://t.co/8JNiZRrwDR — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 12, 2022

The police had earlier informed, "Terrorists fired upon police naka party at Lal Bazar area of Srinagar city. In this terror incident, three police personnel got injured & they have been shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned. Further details shall follow."

This comes after a major terror tragedy was averted this morning after Pulwama police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) defused an IED-like object in Jammu and Kashmir in a joint operation. As per sources, a gas cylinder was recovered fitted with firecrackers which weighed around 5 kgs. The cylinder was planted by the terrorists at Litter Chowdribagh road in a bid to harm the security forces.

Even on July 9, an Indian Army jawan Naik Jasvir Singh was martyred in the Garang Nar area while fighting terrorists infiltrating the border from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Singh, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the ambush was admitted to a Military Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, said PRO (Defence) Srinagar. Reportedly, a terrorist was also killed in the gunfight that occurred at the Line of Control in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district on the intervening night of July 7 and 8.