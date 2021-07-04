J&K: Police Officials Conduct Drone Awareness Drive In Valley; Urge Locals To Remain Alert

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday have initiated a drone awareness drive in the valley region amid an increased drone threat in recent days. This comes after the June 26 Jammu drone attack on the airbase after which many drones have been spotted by the alert forces near the border region in J&K. The police headquarters has passed necessary directions to all the district chiefs to make people aware of the movement of the drone so that they can inform the police and other security forces.

Drone awareness drive in J&K

The people in the villages are being made aware of the drones so that they can inform the police and other authorities to thwart any nefarious plans by Pakistan. In J&K's Samba Village, police overseeing the awareness drive stated that they have informed the villagers to alert the police as the threat looms in the region. A senior police official speaking to Republic TV told that apart from their local sources, the police are also using other techniques.

"So far we have managed to track the drones and we are also tackling the arising challenges. The drones are being detected and captured by us. But since the new challenges are arising, we are also informing and making the people aware about the drones," he said "The SSP and DSP have both come here to our village. They have asked us to inform immediately in case we see a drone. We have assured the police that we will help them in every manner to counter the drone challenge," said a local resident

Speaking to Republic TV, another villager who stays close to the border informed that the meeting took place between the DSP and the locals. Acknowledging the looming threat, the villager added that they will coordinate with the police officials and work with them to counter any such challenges.

Jammu drone attack

On the intervening night of June 26-27, two blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase, which were later confirmed to be drone attacks. The blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 AM. NIA reported that the IED-fitted drone came from across the International border. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel have suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions. Sources had stated that the possible target of the drones was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area, ten meters away. The attack took place after an all-party meeting on June 24 that was chaired by PM Modi with the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.