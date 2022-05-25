J&K Police Pay Final Tributes To Alfaz Maqsood, Martyred In Baramulla Encounter

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday paid final tributes to officer Alfaz Maqsood who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Baramulla. At least three Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were neutralised by security forces in the encounter at the Najibhat crossing in the Kreeri area of Baramulla. Unfortunately, one jawan was martyred in the encounter.

The encounter took place at 10:30 AM after a joint operation of J&K police, Indian Amry's Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF. According to J&K Police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

Speaking to Republic TV about the encounter, IGP Vijay Kumar said, "3 JeM Pakistani terrorists were killed during the encounter. Our one Jawan has been martyred. There were inputs that the terrorists were going to carry out an attack and the encounter was a big success. There were active in the Gulmarg area for the last 3-4 months and we were having information about them. Till now 22 Pakistani terrorists are gunned down by security forces. Last year the number was 21."

In another incident, Police Constable Saifullah Qadri was shot dead and his 7-year-old daughter was injured when terrorists fired indiscriminately at them outside their residence in Soura on Tuesday. Qadri was leaving home to drop his daughter for tuition when the firing took place.

"Terrorists fired at Constable Qadri outside his house at Ganaie Mohalla in Anchar area of Srinagar district," an official said. "Qadri and his daughter were shifted to the nearby SKIMS hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," the official added. The minor, who suffered a bullet injury on one of her hands, and is out of danger.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties strongly condemned the terrorist attack.