J&K Police Recover Drone From Satwari; BSF Continues To Foil Pak's Attempt To Drop Drones

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday recovered a drone from the Nai Basti area in the Jammu district. However, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli later confirmed that it belonged to a security establishment.

"On Saturday evening, Jammu Police recovered a drone from the Nai Basti area of Jammu city. During the investigation, it came to the fore that the drone was being used by a security establishment. It is now being handed over to the concerned," he said

The security forces are keeping a tight vigil as drone activity from Pakistan has grown after the BSF detected an underground cross-border tunnel in the Chak Faquira area of Samba district on May 4.

The tunnel was reportedly used by two suicide bombers of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group who attacked a CISF bus killing an assistant sub-inspector in the Sunjawan area on April 22. The terrorists were later gunned down.

Two drones from Pakistan spotted; One pushed back by BSF

In the first incident, a drone was spotted in Chechwal village of Samba district on Friday night, the drone came from and went back to Pakistani post-Akram near Indo-Pakistan International Border.

In another incident, Border Security Force has foiled the attempt of Pakistani drones to enter Indian territory on the International Border in the Arnia sector of Jammu. The drone was pushed back by BSF troops after firing 08 rounds at it.

While confirming this development, DIG BSF SPS Sandhu said, “Today in the morning hours, the alert BSF troops observed a blinking light and immediately fired on it in the Arnia area resultantly the Pakistani flying object returned. A combined search operation by BSF and police is being carried out in the Arnia area”.

The Pakistani drone was spotted by the border guards around 4.45 am and some eight rounds were fired by them to bring it down. After hovering for a few minutes, the aerial object flew back.

On May 7, the BSF had opened fire at a Pakistani drone in the same area soon after it entered the Indian territory.