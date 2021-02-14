J&K Police Recovers 7 Kg IED; Major Terror Attack Averted On 2nd Anniversary Of Pulwama

In a major development, a dreaded terror plot has been averted in the Kashmir valley. As India remembers 40 martyred Bravehearts on the second anniversary of Pulwama attack, Jammu & Kashmir police have found 7 kgs of IED (Improvised Explosive Device) near a bus stand in Jammu.

J&K police forces have managed to recover 7 kgs of explosives from the general bus stand area of Jammu. Also, in the last 7 days, two terrorists have been arrested by the various agencies including Anantnag police, which carried out two intel operations in which Hidayatullah Malik & Zahoor Ahmad Rather were arrested. After their arrest and now the recovery of 7kg explosive, it is thought that a major terrorist attack was being planned to coincide with the second Pulwama anniversary.

The security forces and J&K police have increased the security in the valley and issued an alert. Major search operations have been launched to nab the accused who plotted the explosives in a highly-populated area.

J&K Police Nabs 2 terrorist

On February 6, the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) arrested the chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa which is a front organisation of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Kashmir valley. Hidayatullah Malik, the terrorist, was arrested from Kunjwani area in Jammu as the forces traced the car he was travelling in. The Kunjwani area is said to be a busy area. The terrorist was nabbed by forces after he tried to attack the Jammu and Kashmir SHO.

J&K police arrested Zahoor Ahmad Rather a terrorist affiliated with TRF (The Resistance Force) from Samba on Friday night. As per sources, top Intelligence officials were on his target. He is accused of killing one Police personnel in Furrah, Kulgam and three BJP workers Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam, at YK Pora in Kulgam last year.

Pulwama Terror Attack: A black day for India

Two years ago on February 14, 2019, 40 Indian soldiers were martyred in one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. After the deadly attack, a Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for this terror attack. A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at nearly 3:15 pm resulted in the death of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured.

