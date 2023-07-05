J&K Police Seizes 4 Passports Of Terrorists' Kin Used For Travelling To Pakistan

The Jammu and Kashmir police have seized passports of four people who are allegedly relatives of terrorists presently operating from Pakistan. The action was initiated after the police came to know that the terrorists' family members used these passports to travel to Pakistan in order to meet them. So far, action has been taken against four passport holders but several other families are on the radar of the Police, sources said.

The Regional Passport Officer (RPO) Jammu has also impounded two such passports on court orders after the Kishtwar Police initiated action. While speaking exclusively to Republic World, SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal informed that the statements of those whose passports have been seized have been recorded under section 164 before the court.

“We have seized 4 passports and people from 5 families have gone to meet them (terrorists) in Pakistan. We have got two passports impounded from Regional Passport Officer (RPO) after getting directions from the court,” he added.

SSP Kishtwar further said, “After issuance of the Non-Bailable warrant against these terrorists, a Red Corner notice was made. The notice has been handed over to CBI, which is the nodal agency for InterPol communications, and it will be sent to the concerned country to ensure their presence before the court”.

Raids, seized passports and more to come in J&K police's crackdown

Republic has learned from sources of RPO Jammu that two passports, of Sakina Begum and Mohammad Yaqoob, have been impounded. “Regional Passport Officer- Jammu has impounded two passports of Sakina Begum in FIR no 272 of Kishtwar Police Station which stated that she travelled to Pakistan in 2016 to meet terrorist Nayeem Ahmed alias Ghazi. According to the FIR no 90 of Chatroo Police Station, Mohd Yaqoob travelled to Pakistan in 2018 to meet terrorist Gulabu".

It is pertinent to mention that the NIA court has issued non-bailable warrants against 36 terrorists from Kishtwar who are presently operating from PoK.

Two FIRs have been registered in Chatroo and Kishtwar Police Stations against these terrorists for mobilising sleeper cells and pushing them into J&K in connivance with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging war against the Government of India with the nefarious design of seceding Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India.

On Wednesday, the Kishtwar Police carried out raids at the residences of terrorists identified as Manzoor Ahmed alias Tahir Inqalabi, Nazir Ahmed alias Shaheen, Shabir Ahmed alias Junaid, Mohd. Iqbal Rishi, Mohd. Amin Bhat, and Mohd Iqbal in the jurisdiction of Kishtwar and Chatroo Police Station.