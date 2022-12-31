J&K Police Terms 2022 'successful Year', Informs 186 Terrorists Killed This Year

As 2022 has come to an end, Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Saturday said that the year 2022 was the most peaceful year for the union territory on the security front when compared to the last four years. He further informed that at least 186 terrorists were eliminated from the valley this year.

Addressing the media, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh, "2022 is successful as compared to previous years and the year was peaceful of the last four years in terms of terror, violence, law and order situation. On all parameters of security, it has been quite well. Many youths in the valley who were pushed to the path of violence by Pakistani agencies have been returned to mainstream."

Elaborating on the data, Singh said, "186 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year. Among the 186 killed, 56 were foreign terrorists." He further stated, "At least 159 terrorists were arrested alive in 2022 and all things linked to terror ecosystem are under scanner.

"557 people who are terror associates have been acted upon," he said, adding, "We are heading towards zero terrorism as 146 terror modules have been busted so far with four to five terrorists in each module."

He further informed, "New trend of module base terrorism was started by Pakistan and the individuals were tasked to carry out an act of terror. Civilians killings of non locals, Udhampur Twin blasts and others are done via these modules."

"Maximum terrorists neutralised were from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistant Front (TRF) which is being run by Pakistan and are linked to Lashkar and Jaish. Notably, TRF is a mouthpiece for their local projection," he said, adding, "Apart from this, huge quantities of weapons were recovered during encounters and modules' busting which include 148 AK series rifles."

Nine Kashmiri Pandits killed in past 3 years: Centre

According to the news agency PTI, the Centre last week informed the Parliament that nine Kashmiri Pandits have been killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir in the past three years. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai made the statement in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question by Congress MP Rajmani Patel.

The minister said that one Kashmiri Pandit was killed by militants in 2020, and four each in 2021 and 2022.