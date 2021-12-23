J&K Police Thwart Major Terror Threat In Pulwama, Recover 5 Kg IED In Srinagar

Preventing a major tragedy, the Jammu and Kashmir police destroyed a large amount of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Thursday in Srinagar. Through a release issued by the J&K police, it informed that a joint operation was carried out by the Pulwama police along with 50 RR 183 BN of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after which approximately 5 kg of IED was detected and destroyed on spot. The IED was reportedly planted on the Newa Srinagar road in the Wanpora area of Srinagar assembled in a container.

Also, the bomb disposal team of the police and army collectively destroyed the IED on spot through a controlled detonation, the police informed.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in the connection with the incident and an investigation is underway. The police has also picked up few suspects for questioning.

Terrorist activities on a rise in J&K

Over the past few weeks, terrorist activities have increased in the valley with a series of attacks on Jammu and Kashmir police personnel and civilians. On Wednesday, a police officer and a civilian were killed in two separate attacks by terrorists in Anantnag and Srinagar.

Prior to that, three personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir police died and 11 others were injured after a group of terrorists attacked a police bus near Zewan in Srinagar.

Image: ANI