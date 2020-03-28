J&K Police Tightens Vigil, Files FIR Against Lockdown Violators, Seizes Vehicles & Shops

Jammu and Kashmir police has registered 337 FIRs against the lockdown violators in which 627 persons have been arrested. Around 118 shops, 490 vehicles have been seized for defying the government orders. However, most of those arrested were later released after sensitizing them about the threat.



Jammu and Kashmir police has decided to contribute one day salary from all the non-gazetted officials and others besides two days salary (basic-pay) from gazetted officers towards the relief fund for fight against covid-19.

DGP Dilbag Singh, in a statement, said that all those coming from outside J&K are being quarantined. Dial 100 of J&K Police in every district and Union Territory’s Dial 112 are active to help all those who wanted any type of assistance. He said hundreds of people are giving details of those persons who are hiding their travel history. So far more than 1200 people have been traced with the cooperation of general public.

“Police personnel training centres at different locations in the J&K have been activated as quarantine centres. Police Hospitals at Srinagar and Jammu have opened helplines. All officers/security agencies including J&K Police have been strictly instructed to follow the health protocol and to prepare quarantine centres at unit levels,” DGP Singh said.



DGP Singh reiterated his appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to follow the health protocols to help us in fighting the Coronavirus. He said the outreach programmes conducted by the J&K police at the grass root level helped in controlling the social/religious gatherings.

DGP appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to come forward in disclosing their travel history or if they are in contact with such persons. He said there is no harm in disclosing travel details rather it is for the safety and security of the individuals, their families/ relatives and for the communities.

“Yesterday (on Friday) people of J&K understood the need of staying at home and offering prayers from home except few incidents where people come out. He said most people are cooperating in fighting this threat which is posed to the whole world, and have preferred to remain indoors,'' he added.

Image Credits: ANI