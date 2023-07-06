J&K Police To Attach Properties Of Local Terrorists Operating From Pakistan

Jammu and Kashmir Police will soon initiate the process of attaching properties of local terrorists operating from Pakistan. The process of identifying the properties belonging to these terrorists was carried out with the help of the state revenue department. The attachment of properties will take place after a court order.

Sources in J&K Police informed Republic that the properties of around 200 terrorists from Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts of Jammu, who are operating from Pakistan or Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, are being identified. The revenue department is looking into the properties of these terrorists and the J&K Police will soon approach the court to issue an order for attachment.

According to sources, agencies are also looking at financial transactions being carried out by these terrorists by selling their properties while being based in Pakistan. The terrorists plan to use the money earned for carrying out acts of terror in India.

Doda Police officials revealed that properties of terrorists Atta Mohd alias Adil Mubassir, Mohd Yasir alias Shahid, Mohd Shafi alias Nadeem Bhai, Amjid Ali alias Rashid and Majid Hussain alias Abu Zahid Saqib among others, who are operating from Pakistan, is being identified along with properties of other subversive elements operating from Pakistan.

Pakistan-based terrorists trying to lure local youngsters

It has also been learnt that the terrorists are making a desperate attempt to revive terrorism in Doda by contacting local youth through various virtual modes. Doda Police has registered a FIR Gandoh Police Station under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police in Kishtwar have also registered twin FIRs under the UAPA at Kishtwar Police Station and Chatroo. A total of 36 terrorists operating from Pakistan have been named and non-bailable warrants against them have been issued by the NIA Court. Following the registration of complaints, raids have been conducted and the process for attachment of properties is being followed.

Officials also informed that properties of terrorists Qari Abdul Latief, Reyaz Ahmad Bohru, Fayaz Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad Bohru along with others in Ramban district will also be attached in coming days and the process for identification of land with the help of revenue department is underway.