J&K Police To Get American Assault Rifles & Pistols For Anti-terror Ops; First In India

In a major boost, the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel will soon get American Sig Sauer assault rifles and pistols to carry out anti-terror operations in the region. The security officials have now confirmed that the J&K Police will receive the improved arms soon. With this, the J&K Police will become the first in the country to get modern weapons into their arsenal.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police will now join the Army, which has already equipped its personnel guarding international borders with state-of-the-art rifles. The Army has been stocking up on imported machinery along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The J&K Police will now be able to assist the Army in such attacks with improved machinery. According to officials, the force will be procuring 500 Sig Sauer-716 rifles and 100 Sig Sauer MPX 9mm pistols soon.

The weapons will be equipped by the special operation group (SoG) and personnel deployed for the security of protected people. The Sig Sauer-716 assault rifle is one of the more powerful modern-day weapons with 7.62x51mm cartridge as compared to the 5.56x45mm intermediate cartridge of the INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifles used by police.

Moreover, these rifles are compact, robust, modern and simple to maintain in field conditions. The SIG MPX 9mm pistol, which weighs 2.94 kilograms without magazine, fires at a cyclic rate of 850 rounds per minute, which can come in handy for the force. With the induction of the arms, the police will now look to operate more effectively in engagements with the terrorists.

J&K police lead major anti-terrorist operations

In a major event, the Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled another infiltration bid by neutralizing one terrorist in the Jumagund area of Kupwara district on Sunday. The security forces had laid an ambush after receiving prior inputs about a group likely to attempt infiltration in the region. The forces also recovered an AK rifle, three magazines (filled), two grenades, plus five wrapped in plastic, a pouch, shoulder bag, wallet and dumb phone.

Earlier on Friday, a six-hour-long exchange of fire started around midnight, which led to the killing of three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists by the forces after which the search operations were carried out. As per the visuals accessed by Republic, J&K Police had resorted to drones and unmanned aerial devices for locating the terrorist hideouts. Also, teams of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed for locating a terrorist identified as Riyaz.

