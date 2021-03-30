J&K Police To Introduce New Training Module To Deal With 'hit & Run' Terror Attacks

To deal with hit-and-run terror attacks, the Jammu and Kashmir Police are planning to introduce a new training module for its policemen in Valley.

“Our boys will be sensitized about the hit and run terror attacks which are posing a challenge coming from terror outfits. The new training module will help our men to deal not only with hit and run terror attacks and also will help during anti-terror operations,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said. READ | Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

In response to the Sopore attack?

The development came hours after terrorists shot dead municipal councilors and personal security guard (of councillor) during a meeting of the urban local body in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Admitting a security lapse in Sopore terror, Kumar said “There have been some security lapse in the Sopore attack. There were four PSOs (personal security officers) present and had they retaliated, the terrorists would not have succeeded in their efforts. READ | Fraudsters dupe Jammu woman of Rs 4.37 lakh on pretext of marriage, 6 booked

IGP Kumar said that all four PSOs have been suspended while an over ground worker (OGW) of terrorists has been arrested. The OGW has revealed that the plan to carry out the attack was hatched by one Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Mudasir Pandit and a foreign terrorist at his residence.

He informed, that the Municipal Committee chairman of Sopore had not informed the local police about their meeting. “Had they informed additional deployment would have been put in place, although four PSOs were sufficient to retaliate which they didn’t,” he added.

After the attack, Inspector general of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar visited Sopore and inspected the scene of the attack. He also chaired a security review meeting Army’s local unit, CRPF, and district SSP.

Interacting with the officers, the IGP directed them to enhance the security of vulnerable persons and to take all necessary measures.

Sources within JKP said that due to the strong surveillance grid established by the police department, terrorists have been unable to carry any big attack in the valley for the past few years. So, they have adopted the new modus operandi (hit and run) to target police, security forces, and civilians.

(Image Credit: ANI)