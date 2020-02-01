J&K Police To Soon Get ROVs To Detect IEDs Without Human Intervention

The Jammu and Kashmir police have decided to procure Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) which would help them to detect and defuse explosives without human intervention. The police force has submitted tenders across the world to help them procure such devices. After the procurement of these ROVs, the Jammu and Kashmir police will be the country's first police force to be in possession of such advanced technological defense devices. At present, the Indian Army possess such ROVs.

These ROVs are extremely intelligent and would not only help minimise damage to human life during a potential blow-up of the bombs but would also help in more efficient tracing of explosives.

Not just in India, the Jammu and Kashmir police would be counted amongst the select few police forces across the globe to be in possession of such advanced technologies. The cost of such machinery for detecting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) could range anywhere between Rs 5 crore and Rs 20 crore. Another added advantage to these ROVs is that they can work in extreme weather conditions, including snow which would prove to be extremely helpful in the terrain of Kashmir.

Indian Army's 'Daksh' ROV

The Indian Army has been using such Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for its military operations since 2010. However, the ROVs used by the Indian Army are indigenously produced by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The indigenous ROV of Indian Army named 'Daksh' can be remotely used for locating, handling and destroying hazardous objects safely. Daksh is capable of climbing stairs as well as negotiating cross country terrain and has an onboard shotgun for blasting through door locks and breaking the windshield to handle likely car bombs.

(With Agency Inputs)