J&K Police Unearth Nexus Backed By Jamaat-e-Islami; Links To Ex-Min Babu Singh Emerge

In a major breakthrough, Jammu police have unearthed nexus backed by Jamaat-e-Islami engaged in collecting funds and luring students to study MBBS in Pakistan and detected a newly floated outfit Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement. This came after Police conducted raids at three locations of Jamaat-e-Islami activists in the City and outskirts in which one person has been arrested while another has gone underground and is being searched.

Links of Jamaat activists have also been linked to former Congress Minister Babu Singh, who was arrested in March in connection to the hawala case.

A senior official told Republic that Babu Singh had a number of contacts in Pakistan and abroad.

It is learned that Jamaat activists were selling MBBS seats in Pakistan earlier, a modus operandi used by Hurriyat Conference leaders in Kashmir, and concerning the same, a case has already been registered by the State Investigation Agency (SIA).

Police have registered a fresh case at Police Station Peer Mitha under Sections 10, 13, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act after the recovery of literature of banned Jamaat-e-Islami organization pertaining to Doda district.

Hurriyat leaders' premises raided

Initially, the police had conducted raids in connection with a case registered in 2007 after objectionable and sensitive slogans were raised during the visit of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani under Sections 124-A and 147 RPC.

The investigation, as well as legal proceedings of this case, have been underway considering two accused Rayees Ahmed Malik of Dalpatia Mohalla in Jammu and Mohd Sharif Sartaj of Bhallesa Doda, and at present Khatikan Talab in Jammu is evading arrest.

(Image: RepublicWorld)