J&K: Police Urge UIDAI To Strengthen Aadhaar Card Security; 100 CAPF Troops Deployed

In a move to tighten security in the Jammu and Kashmir region, the Police will request the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to strengthen the safety features of the Aadhaar cards considering terror groups misusing the biometric ID to camouflage the identity of their Pakistani cadres. It is further learned that to get real-time information on an Aadhaar card being misused by terrorists, a device to do the same will be pitched by the police forces.

Following the recent killing of two Pakistani terrorists identified as Mohammed Bhai alias Abu Qasim, and Abu Arsalan alias Khalid, the misuse of the biometric ID came to light. These terrorists were involved in the killing of CRPF jawans earlier this month. However, two Aadhaar cards bearing an address in Jammu were recovered from the encounter site.

Further, a thorough search was carried out to find whether the Aadhaar cards were genuine. The police found that the Aadhaar numbers were genuine but the cards had their passport-sized pictures superimposed on them. An official informed that a genuine Aadhaar card contains photos clicked on the webcam.

The officials added that with an aim to provoke terrorism in the Kashmir valley, such camouflaging attempts by the Pakistan-based terror groups and their masters in the ISI are often witnessed.

Therefore, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have decided to write to UIDAI, requesting it to include more safety features considering the increased misuse of Aadhaar cards.

Additional 100 CAPF troops deployed in J&K

In a related update to strengthen security in the Union Territory, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to return nearly 100 paramilitary companies to Jammu and Kashmir, which were withdrawn from the Union Territory to conduct Assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

This comes as security measures are being upped after mounting terror attacks in the region, the latest of which saw two RPF personnel shot by militants in Pulwama.

CISF arrests three men carrying fake Aadhaar cards at Jammu airport

Security forces at the Jammu airport on Thursday, February 11, arrested three people and fake Aadhaar cards were recovered from them. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at the airport detained Yasir Hussain, Mohammad Rafi, and Parvinder, all from Doda. The Security personnel found something suspicious and asked them to produce their documents.

According to officials, all the three men were planning to fly to the Leh airport. It is learned that after preliminary questions, the three were handed over to the police, who formally arrested them. The arrest was confirmed by Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli.

