J&K: Policeman Martyred After Terrorist Attack In Srinagar, LG Manoj Sinha Condemns Act

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was martyred in a terrorist attack in Srinagar on Thursday. According to reports, the policeman, Javaid Ahmad was shot by the terrorists near his residence in Saidpora. Reports further stated that Ahmad succumbed after being fired upon from a close range. He received several bullet injuries on his neck and head. It is being said that the attack was carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF).

#Terrorists fired upon police personnel namely Javaid Ahmad near his residence at Saidpora #Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off & search is going on. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 17, 2021

Terror activities within the Kashmir Valley have increased as more police personnel have been attacked in the recent years. In 2018, 56 Jammu and Kashmir personnel were martyred in terrorist attacks like explosions and encounters. While in 2019, 11 police personnel were martyred in the aftermath of terror activities. In 2020, 16 Jammu and Kashmir personnel were martyred while this year terrorists have continued their attack on police personnel. Earlier in February, a terrorist was caught on camera opening fire on a policeman in the heart of Srinagar. A few weeks ago, two police personnel were killed in an encounter in Sopore.

Jammu and Kashmir L-G condemns attack on J&K Policeman

Taking to Twitter, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the attack. Sinha has also assured that the perpetrators of the henious act will be brought to justice very soon. In addition, he also consoled Ahmad's death.