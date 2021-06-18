Last Updated:

J&K: Policeman Martyred After Terrorist Attack In Srinagar, LG Manoj Sinha Condemns Act

According to reports, the policeman, Javaid Ahmad was shot by the terrorists at a close range near his residence in Saidpora, Srinagar.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu

Image Credits: Twitter - @ashokepandit


A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was martyred in a terrorist attack in Srinagar on Thursday. According to reports, the policeman, Javaid Ahmad was shot by the terrorists near his residence in Saidpora. Reports further stated that Ahmad succumbed after being fired upon from a close range. He received several bullet injuries on his neck and head. It is being said that the attack was carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF).

Terror activities within the Kashmir Valley have increased as more police personnel have been attacked in the recent years. In 2018, 56 Jammu and Kashmir personnel were martyred in terrorist attacks like explosions and encounters. While in 2019, 11 police personnel were martyred in the aftermath of terror activities. In 2020, 16 Jammu and Kashmir personnel were martyred while this year terrorists have continued their attack on police personnel. Earlier in February, a terrorist was caught on camera opening fire on a policeman in the heart of Srinagar. A few weeks ago, two police personnel were killed in an encounter in Sopore.

READ | J&K: At least four killed as terrorists open fire in Sopore town, several injured

Jammu and Kashmir L-G condemns attack on J&K Policeman

Taking to Twitter, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the attack. Sinha has also assured that the perpetrators of the henious act will be brought to justice very soon. In addition, he also consoled Ahmad's death. 

READ | J&K: Security forces destroy 17 grenades allegedly planted by 'Ghaznavi force' terrorists

 

READ | 2 cops, 2 civilians killed in terrorist firing in J&K's Sopore town
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND