J&K: Policeman, Terrorist Injured In Shootout In Srinagar; Cordon & Search Ops Underway

A brief shootout ensued between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in which a policeman sustained critical injuries. The shootout took place in Zoonimar, Srinagar in central Kashmir, and Republic Media Network has learned that terrorists fired upon a Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Kothibagh. The PSO sustained critical injuries since he was sitting on the co-driver's seat.

In addition, reports also stated that the Srinagar Police were fired upon while they were doing a recce of the area following inputs about the presence of terrorists. Additionally, the reports have also mentioned that there were three terrorists who were involved in the shootout with the police. However, the Republic Media Network has also learned that one of the terrorists has also received injuries. The injured terrorist has escaped from the spot, the reports added. Even so, the police have now launched a cordon and search operation. Meanwhile, the injured policeman has been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

This comes as terrorists have been targeting security forces in the valley along with policemen and non-residents. On the other hand, security forces have neutralized several terrorists in the last few weeks who were wanted for executing targeted killings in the Union Territory. Many terrorists belonging to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have been eliminated by the security forces.

'Target is to make J&K free of terror': J&K LG Manoj Sinha

The Jammu and Kashmir administration intends to make the union territory a developed society free of terror and corruption, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday. In his address at the attestation-cum-passing out parade of 636 newly recruited Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Subsidiary Training Centre here, Sinha lauded the role of the security forces for bravely facing various challenges, including infiltration attempts, and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border.

"Jammu and Kashmir is full of diversity, which is our strength. We have faced all the challenges successfully and our security forces are alert. They have played a pivotal role in building a new Jammu and Kashmir by thwarting the anti-national elements," Sinha said

The Lieutenant Governor, who inspected the parade and took salute at the march past, said the decades-old terror ecosystem needs to be dismantled completely. "We have continued our efforts to deal a decisive blow on corruption, terror financing, and terror ecosystem to make Jammu and Kashmir a developed society, free of corruption and fear. This is our target," he added

(With PTI inputs)