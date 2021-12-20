J&K Power Crisis: Indian Army Called To Rescue Amid PDD Employees' Strike

Amid the ongoing power crisis in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration sought the help of the Indian Army after 45% of the area went down. According to on-ground reports, situation is expected to deteriorate as protestors are adamant not to call off the strike.

The protests have been called by the J&K Power Development Department (JKPDD) from Friday night over the privatisation of the department's assets and proposal to merge JKPDD into the Power Grid Corporation of India. Moreover, the J&K Government is likely to loop in final-year ITI students into services.

The administration has also informed that power sector reforms are inevitable, as the Centre has directed us to ensure the same:

Jammu | There have been rounds of talks at various levels with the Power Development Dept (PDD) employees on indefinite strike. Power sector reforms are inevitable, as the Centre has directed us to ensure the same: Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner, on PDD employees' strike pic.twitter.com/2kbugsdWcz — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

Reacting to the situation, Union minister Jitendra Singh expressed hope of a peaceful resolution to the issue at the earliest.

"The administration is on the job… the time cannot be stopped as we have to keep pace with development in the rest of the country. The employees are part of the society and if they feel insecure, it is the responsibility of the rulers to address their concerns and move forward along with them," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, officials added that people are facing tremendous hardships due to non-availability of electricity and water supply, leading to protests by angry residents in Jammu city and other districts who are reeling under severe cold wave conditions.

Protests called by power sector employees

Over 20,000 power sector employees had boycotted work around midnight on Friday in support of their various demands, including shelving of a proposed joint venture between the Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited and the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

The spokesperson also added that they had presented a four-point formula to the government, but it failed to accept their demands, including a white paper on non-fulfilment of the recommendations of the unbundling report and the failure to create positions as mandated by the committee at gazetted and non-gazetted levels, regularisation of daily wagers and all power development department engineers.

Congress extends support to protesters

Extending support to the protesters, Congress leader Ashwini Handa also appealed to the government to accept the agitators' demands and withdraw the decision of privatisation.

"The way situation has escalated in Kashmir and Indian Army had to be called, we are standing against the Government. We also want to appeal the Govt that we are against the decision of privatisation. As people of J&K want, they should be given free electricity and water bills should be taken back. The decision of bringing Army, we are absolutely against it," added Handa.

Mehbooba Mufti slams the government

"Only electricity was left; from last two says electricity is nowhere to be seen as they also want to sell electricity so that PRIVATE people come and take 1000 rupees from you instead of Rs 50 you are already paying; they don’t care," added JKPDP President Mehbooba Mufti.

J&K Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also expressed serious concerns over the indefinite strike in opposition to a government decision that intends to privatise grid stations.

"Over 20,000 electrical employees are currently on a strike due to which numerous areas across J&K are facing prolonged power blackouts and lingering of essential repair works. All of this is happening in the harsh cold winter season which is exponentially adding to the existing woes of the general public," he observed.

