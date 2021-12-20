J&K Power Crisis: Lt Gov Manoj Sinha Assures Restoring 100% Electricity Soon To All Areas

Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha has assured that 100% power will be restored in the region soon. As of Monday, December 20, the area is facing a power crunch owing to the protest by the J&K Power Development Department (JKPDD) since late December 17. As per multiple media sources, the protesters are opposing the idea of privatisation of the department's assets and proposal to merge JKPDD into the Power Grid Corporation of India.

As for the restoration of power supply, Sinha said that he understands the pain of the sufferers and that he and his party is moving towards reforms. "For two days, PDD Employees are on strike and you are suffering, I understand your pain. We are committed to provide people with services, people dreamt of 24 hours of electricity and we moved towards reforms", the LG said. Taking a subtle jibe at the opposition, Sinha alleged that the former is not in favour of a change. "Those who are protesting were reached out; not even a single penny of salary is pending. Some people say Army is called, engineers too were called. Yesterday it was 60% electricity supply, by tomorrow it will be 100%", he added. In addition to this, Sinha also assured that in just 4-5 years, J&K will generate 3500 MW of electricity for its citizens.

Further, Sinha also assured that his government is working towards self-sufficiency in the area of power generation, a project which will be completed in six months. He also added that his government is unwilling to compromise on people's issues and asserted that they are entitled to the bare minimum facilities.

J&K Power crisis and JKPDD protests

The protests have entered day three and the situation is getting tense as the locals have staged a protest of their own owing to the inconvenience they are encountering during the winter. On the other hand, the JKPDD members are standing firm on their demands which has resulted in the deployment of the Indian army in the region. Earlier today, Union Power Minister RK Singh, however, informed that only 15-20% of the feeders were affected in Jammu and Kashmir and there is no situation of blackout. He also informed that talks with the protestors are underway as the government is willing to listen to their demands and grievances.

As many as 20,000 power sector employees, including lineman and senior engineers, are out on the streets for an indefinite strike which has caused a political stir.

Image: ANI