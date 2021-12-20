J&K Power Crisis: Union Minister RK Singh Asserts Minor Impact With No Blackouts

Amid the ongoing protests by power sector employees and the residents of Jammu and Kashmir over issues concerning a power crisis in the valley, Union Power Minister RK Singh on Monday said that there has been a minor impact in some places, and by large things are normal.

Adding more to it, he said that only 15-20% of the feeders were affected in Jammu and Kashmir and there is no situation of blackout. "Talks are currently underway with employees unions to know about their demands and grievances ", added Minister RK Singh.

Notably, as the protests by the employees of the power department entered Day 3 on Monday, the J&K residents are also staging a protest due to the inconvenience faced by them during the harsh winter season. Earlier on Friday, December 17, more than 20,000 power sector employees went on an indefinite strike in support of their demand for a proposed joint venture between the Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited and the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. As a result of this strike, large parts of the union territory were left in a total blackout causing tremendous hardships for the people with nonavailability of electricity and water.

Not just that, employees from all unions associations including lineman and senior engineers also went on a strike after failure over talks with the government. The employees were also seen demanding for delinking their salary from the grant-in-aid and further releasing a regular budget for all the PDD employees on deputation.

Indian Army extends support to Jammu and Kashmir administration after power blackouts

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday, December 19, also sought the help of the Indian Army after several parts of the region went into a blackout in view of the ongoing protests called by the J&K Power Development Department over privatisation of the departments. Personnel of the military engineering services also reached the station on Sunday evening.

Image: Republic World/Facebook/@RajkumarSinghIndia