J&K: President, Ministers Condole Demise Of Six ITBP Personnel Killed In Bus Accident

In a tragic incident, six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans reportedly lost their lives after the bus fell into the gorge in the Chandanwari Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday. Apart from the casualties, several other ITBP personnel are reported to be injured and have been airlifted to the Army hospital in Srinagar for treatment, informed the Kashmir Police.

Political leaders Condole the death of ITBP jawans

After getting the information about the unfortunate bus accident, President of India Droupadi Murmu, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and many top leaders expressed their condolences to the martyred soldiers.

Taking it to Twitter, President of India Droupadi Murmu mourned the tragic loss of ITBP personnel and offered condolences to the martyred. She tweeted, "The tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in the unfortunate accident at Anantnag, J&K fills me with sadness. My heartfelt condolences for the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured".

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "The news of the accident of a bus carrying ITBP and police personnel in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of the security personnel killed in this incident and pray to Baba Amarnath for the speedy recovery of all the injured".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his anguish and offered condolences to martyred soldiers' kins.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, "The news of the casualties of ITBP personnel in the unfortunate accident of a jawan's bus falling into a gorge in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely painful. May the soldiers who have attained martyrdom be placed at your feet and grant speedy recovery to the injured. Peace!"

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "Received the sad news from Jammu and Kashmir-Pahalgam, where many soldiers were martyred after the bus of ITBP jawans fell into the gorge. Humble tributes to the martyred soldiers and my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Praying to God to give speedy recovery to the injured jawans".

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers and hoped for the speedy recovery of injured jawans.

