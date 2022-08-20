J&K: Raids Conducted In Poonch In Link With 'terror Funding' Via South Africa; 2 Arrested

In a massive terror crackdown, Jammu police on Saturday conducted multiple raids in the Poonch district exposing the route of terror finance in India that is being sponsored via South Africa.

Several locations of hawala operator Abdul Hamid Mir are currently being raided by Jammu Police. The raid comes a day after the arrest of two Hawala operators- Abdul Hamid Mir from the Bus Stand area of Jammu with Rs 10 Lakh cash and Mohammad Yasin from Meena Bazar area of New Delhi with Rs 7 lakh cash.

As per the sources, both the accused are part of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al-Badr’s “terror financing” module and used to push money for terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, LeT and Al-Badr were using hawala channels from South Africa as the money was sent to Mumbai, Surat, and New Delhi by using various channels and were further circulated to parts of Jammu and Kashmir to fund the activities of terror groups.

It is pertinent to mention that two more terrorists were apprehended with arms and ammunition from Handwara region.

Delhi Police Special cell CP H.G.S Dhaliwal informed that this was a joint operation of Delhi Police special cell and Jammu & Kashmir police. Delhi police detained Mohd Yasin on Friday who was working as a garment trader in the Meena Bazaar area and his aide Abdul Hamid was arrested from Poonch by J&K police.

"For a very long time, he was doing business and simultaneously was involved in terror funding activities. The money was being channelised via South Africa and used to reach Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat. Both the terrorist used to receive the message, after which they used to pick the money and then circulate further in the valley to fund terror activities and radicalise the youth of the J&K."

NIA raids 8 locations in connection with weapons dropped by Pakistani drone

On Friday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at eight different locations across Jammu & Kashmir in a case related to the interception of a drone used for delivery of consignments of arms, ammunition, and explosives. The delivery was done by a key module of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which was working at the behest of Pakistani handlers. Earlier this week, NIA officials also raided LeT terrorist Faisal Muneer's residence in Jammu including multiple locations.

(Image: Republic)