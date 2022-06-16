J&K: Rajnath Singh Slams Pak In Address To Jawans; Will Review Amarnath Yatra Security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday to review security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra, meet soldiers on the Line of Control (LoC) and attend a meeting at the 15 Corps HQ. The minister, while addressing soldiers, took a dig at Pakistan for constantly trying to disrupt peace across the LoC and hit out at their strategy of 'bleed India with a thousand cuts'. The leader praised the soldiers for their efforts in ensuring that the enemies fall prey to their own cuts after bleeding themselves.

Minister Singh addressed the soldiers at the Baramulla cantonment and thrashed Pakistan for anti-India activities. He showered praise on the soldiers and said, "Militants conduct attacks on the Indian side on a regular basis however the militant attacks have reduced drastically and the credit has to be given to the security forces, soldiers of CRPF, BSF and the J&K police. I congratulate you all on your success. Pakistan is also looking for opportunities with its 'Bleed India with a thousand cuts' strategy however you are such a formidable fencing wire of the country, that anybody who tries to cut you end up bleeding themselves. The people of the country have full faith that you are ready to face any eventuality," and additionally he also recollected and equated the sacrifices and contributions of the freedom fighters with that of the soldiers.

Addressing the Indian Armed Forces personnel in Baramulla Cantt. https://t.co/v8tdT4mJw6 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 16, 2022

The defence minister upon his arrival in J&K on June 16 will visit the forward areas in Baramulla and meet the Jawans on the LoC followed by meeting army commanders at the 15 corps headquarters to review the security situation in the Kashmir valley. On the morning of June 17th, the veteran politician will visit the base camp in Pahalgam to assess the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra.

Tomorrow, 16th June, I would be in Jammu & Kashmir for a two day visit. I shall be visiting forward areas and interacting with troops during my visit.



Also, I shall attend the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh Ji’s ‘Rajyabhishek Ceremony’ in Jammu on 17th June, Friday. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 15, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's 2-day visit to J&K

Apart from visiting the Jawans, and reviewing preparations for the Amarnath Yatra, the minister will also attend the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh Ji’s ‘Rajyabhishek Ceremony’ in Jammu on June 17. He also tweeted and remembered the sacrifices of the soldiers of the Galwan Valley who fought valiantly on June 15-16, 2020. The minister paying homage to them and said their supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten.