J&K: Rajni Bala Laid To Rest; Kashmiri Pandits Demand Justice Against Targeted Killings

Woman teacher Rajni Bala who was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam, J&K, was laid to rest on Wednesday, June 1. Mourning over the unfortunate demise of a Hindu teacher, a massive crowd gathered demanding justice against targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

Rajni Bala's final rites were performed in Samba as a massive crowd gathered to pay respect.

#LIVE | J&K: Killed Hindu school teacher Rajni Bala laid to rest as massive crowd demands justice against targetted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley #JusticeForRajni



Tune in here - https://t.co/W5qZZGskzG pic.twitter.com/DTW8PFmU7k — Republic (@republic) June 1, 2022

Kashmiri Hindus have given 24 hours for the government to take measures to ensure the safety of the region. If failed to do the same, they have threatened to leave the valley.

In recent times, the Kashmir region has witnessed the increased killings of police personnel and civilians. A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Saifullah Qadri, Special Police Officer (SPO) Mudasir Ahmad, TV artiste Amreen Bhat and revenue department official Rahul Bhat were targeted and killed by terrorists in the month of May.

Hindu school teacher shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

In another terror attack, terrorists fired upon a female teacher at a school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday. It is learned that terrorists barged into the school and the teacher was shot at close range. School staff made attempts to shift her to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to the injuries.

Providing details of the incident, the Kashmir Zone Police shared a tweet that read, "#Terrorists #fired upon one woman #teacher at High School Gopalpora area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, she has received #critical gunshot injuries. Being shifted to hospital. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow".

The teacher has been identified as Rajni who was shot dead when she was walking toward school after being dropped off by her husband.

In a similar incident reported in 2021, two teachers were dragged from the classroom and shot dead in the terrorist attack in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar. Teachers identified as Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were from Allochi Bagh.

Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat killed in Budgam

As terrorists continue to target civilians in the Union Territory, recently, Amreen Bhat, a TV artiste and a singer was killed and her nephew was injured after they were fired upon by terrorists. Three terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) conducted the attack, police confirmed.

"At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew who was also at home received a bullet injury on his arm," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

(Image: RepublicWorld)