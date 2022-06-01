J&K: Rajni Bala's Final Rites Today; Security Heightened Amid Kashmiri Pandits' Ultimatum

In the aftermath of the killing of government school teacher Rajni Bala by terrorists in J&K's Gopalpora area, the Indranagar road of Srinagar has been sealed by the Manoj Sinha administration as part of heightened security measures. Barricades and police vehicles have been placed to prevent Kashmiri Pandit families from leaving for Jammu or outside their settlements. This comes in the wake of the 24-hour ultimatum given by the Kashmiri Pandits to the J&K administration to relocate them to safer locations, citing surging targeted killings in the Valley. Rajni Bala's final rites will be performed later today in Samba.

In view of Rajni Bala's horrifying killing, the Kashmiri Pandits on Tuesday, May 31, warned the Manoj Sinha government that if their demands to relocate to safer locations are not met, they will leave their settlements on their own. Despite multiple assurances from the Jammu and Kashmir government regarding their security, Kashmiri Pandits warned of a massive exodus. Notably, Kashmiri pandits are protesting in Srinagar, Budgam and other parts of the Valley. In the Budgam protest, Kashmir Pandits blocked the road that led to Srinagar International Airport urging the administration to listen to their demand for relocation from the Kashmir valley.

Rajni Bala's final rites today

After Rajni Bala who was shot by terrorists on Tuesday, her final rites will be performed on June 1 in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The family is mourning the death of Bala and is yet to accept what has unfolded on them when Bala was killed by the terrorist on May 31.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the husband of Rajni Bala, Rajkumar Bala broke down and revealed that the family had been requesting the administration for a transfer amid the increasing targeted killings in J&K. "My daughter has a bus which drops her to school. I drop my wife, after which I also have to go to school. After dropping her off, I received this information. We were trying for a transfer. I sent 2 applications and spoke to them 2 more times. We told them to deploy us," he said. "She has been working in that school for 5 years, we are in Kulgam since 2009. We never received threats, but a targeted killing happened, after which I had approached the authorities. There was a lot of love between her and the children (in school). They think they are killing only one person, but they're killing the entire family. Why do they do this?" he asked.

Rajni Bala's murder

Terrorists barged into a school and Hindu teacher Rajni Bala was shot at close range. School staff made attempts to shift her to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to her injuries. The Kashmir Zone Police shared a tweet about the incident, that read, "#Terrorists #fired upon one woman #teacher at High School Gopalpora area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, she has received #critical gunshot injuries. Being shifted to hospital. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow."