J&K: Rajouri Govt School Revamps Facilities To Ensure All Amenities Provided To Students

A government school in the Manjakote Zone in the Rajouri district ensures that its students and staff have access to all necessary amenities. The school building has been renovated. New infrastructure has been constructed, ranging from classrooms to parks. Teachers are teaching extra classes to compensate for the students who were unable to attend due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Previously, there were concerns with water supply and classroom seating arrangements, but things have greatly improved now. We used to spend our spare time sitting on the ground, but now we have a new park where we can sit on seats," Haseena, a student, explained.

The school administration is also ensuring that instructors who go from far-flung locations are provided with enough housing close to the school so that they do not have to travel regularly. "It doesn’t feel like this is a government school. Things have improved here now it feels like it is a private school. This is the first border area school and I think it’s the first school in Rajouri district is giving the facility of staff quarters," said Usha Sharma, Teacher.

According to Parvinder Kumar, Senior Lectrauar, these improvements have increased the school's student strength. "Earlier there were only 250 students, but after instilling a new team and new facilities the strength has gone up to 370. There are hardly any government schools where strength is increasing."

J&K government helps unemployed youth in Rajouri

The Fisheries Department of the Jammu and Kashmir government is assisting unemployed youth in Rajouri district's Thanamandi by giving trout fish farms. Unemployed youth in the Rajouri district has created self-employed Trout fish units under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme in cold locations like Thanamandi in the Rajouri district.

"We have undertaken this project for the last six to seven months. The cultivation of Trout fish is benefiting us," said Salma Kouser, fish cultivator. "For unemployed people, fish cultivation can be a source of employment. We train people about how to cultivate Trout fish. This year, many people turned up. Through the cultivation of Trout fish, people can have a good source of income. We cover this under the PMMSY scheme," said Munish Sharma, Assistant Director, Fisheries department, Rajouri district.

