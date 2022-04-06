J&K: Rajouri Police File Complaint Against Teacher For Allegedly Beating Class 4 Student

In a distressing update, an FIR has been filed against a teacher in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri for allegedly beating a student in the classroom of the school premises. The complaint was filed at Budhal Police Station which mentioned that a class 4 girl student of Government Middle school, Draman was beaten severely.

"On this information FIR no 21/2022 u/s 342,352,323, 506 IPC and 23 JJ Act has been registered in PS Budhal and investigation has been started," stated the police official sources.

Rajouri Govt school revamps facilities to ensure all amenities provided to students

Nearly four months ago, another government school in the Manjakote Zone in the Rajouri district ensured that its students and staff have access to all necessary amenities. The school building has been renovated. New infrastructure have been constructed, ranging from classrooms to parks. Teachers are teaching extra classes to compensate for the students who were unable to attend due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Fisheries Department of the Jammu and Kashmir government is assisting unemployed youth in Rajouri district's Thanamandi by giving trout fish farms. Unemployed youth in the Rajouri district has created self-employed Trout fish units under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme in cold locations like Thanamandi in the Rajouri district.