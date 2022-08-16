J&K: Ramban District Authorities Ban 7 News Portals For 'peddling Fake News'

The District Administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban, on Tuesday, banned the operation of seven news portals for "peddling fake news and maligning the image of the government" in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision came after the authority took cognizance of the growing illegal and unregistered portal-based news organisations operating through various social media platforms in the Union territory.

The order issued by the district administration said that it is the paramount duty to ensure peace and maintenance of law and order within the territorial jurisdiction of Ramban district by preventing the operation of illegal news portals peddling fake news and maligning the image of the government.

The order further stated that there is every apprehension that if the operations of these fake news portals remain unchecked, the peaceful fabric of the district shall be disturbed. According to the statement, the seven news portals were operating without any registration or permission from the competent authority, therefore it was important to prevent the dissemination of fake news in the district by banning the operations of these news portals.

Jammu & Kashmir | District Administration Ramban bans the operation of seven news portals for "peddling fake news and maligning the image of the Government" pic.twitter.com/pMS4W4CgNb — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

It was also informed that Ramban journalists associated with different news portals were asked to submit their credentials before the District Information Officer of Ramban. Following this, seven persons (one among them unknown) associated with different news portals failed to submit their credentials including the registration of competent authority. All these men affiliated with seven ‘fake’ news portals have been restricted from continuing their operations.