J&K records 12 new Covid cases

Srinagar, Mar 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,53,505 while no Covid-related death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, six each were reported from Jammu and Kashmir divisions of the Union Territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of four cases, officials said.

Fourteen of the total 22 districts did not report any fresh cases.

There are 156 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 4,48,599, officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,750.

Meanwhile, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Wednesday evening. PTI SSB RHL

