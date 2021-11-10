J&K Records 165 Covid Cases, 3 Deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 165 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infected persons to 3,33,490 while three deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 4,448, officials said.

Of the new cases, 18 were from the Jammu division and 147 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases at 68, followed by 30 in Baramulla district.

There are 1,230 active cases in the union territory while the number of recoveries so far has been 3,27,812, officials said.

Meanwhile, 49 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) were reported in the union territory.

